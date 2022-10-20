OC Elementary Celebrated Mix and Match Spirit Day

Students COn Oct. 7, Ocean City Elementary School students celebrated Mix and Match Spirit Day.  Students wore mixed-matched clothes, shoes, socks, crazy hairstyles and even wore clothes backwards and inside out.  Each month students, faculty and show their school spirit by dressing in a certain theme or wearing OCES apparel.  Pictured are first graders in Tina Adams’ class Addison Lindsey and Lucy Fiori.