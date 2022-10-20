New Judge Advocate Sworn In

dDon Coffin of Berlin has been sworn in as Judge Advocate of the First State Detachment of the Marine Corps League. As Judge Advocate, Coffin is responsible for advising the unit on matters of rules and regulations. Coffin was installed in the office by Frank Del Piano of Ocean City, Commandant of the Department of Delaware Marine Corps League, at the detachment’s monthly meeting held at Ocean City American Legion Post 166.