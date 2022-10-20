Mallards Beat Laurel, Win Streak at Six

BERLIN- Worcester Prep’s boys’ varsity soccer won its sixth game in a row last week, beating Laurel, 4-0, on Senior Night.

Against Laurel, the Mallards led by one goal at 1-0 at the half in a narrow contest. Worcester added three more goals in the second half to pull away for the 4-0 win. The win was the sixth straight for the Mallards, who also beat Gunston, 2-1, in a tight conference match last Wednesday.

With the win, the Worcester boys are now 9-2-1 on the season, there only losses coming in back-to-back non-conference games in late September. The Worcester boys will now compete in the Eastern Shore Independent Athletic Conference (ESIAC) tournament. The Worcester boys have won seven straight ESIAC championships.

