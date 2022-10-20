Decatur Harriers Sweep Bayside South Title

by

BERLIN- Stephen Decatur’s varsity cross country teams swept the Bayside South championship meet on its home course last week with both the boys and girls finishing in first

For the Decatur girls, Macy Woroniecki finished first and Amber Marshall finished second. Other Top 20 finishes for the Decatur girls included Clarice Piela (6th), Alessandra Fernandez (9th), Chloe Resnick (11th), Rachel Plata (12th), Mackenzie Cathell (17th) and Gabriella Thompson-Serv (19th).

For the Decatur boys, Top 20 finishes included Ethan Justice (2nd), Todd Haley (6th), Liam Hughes (9th), Evan Justice (11th), Nicholas Moreno (12th), Alex Riehl (14th), Graham Field (15th), Michael Hoos (18th) and Aaron August (20th).

About The Author: Shawn Soper

Alternative Text

Shawn Soper has been with The Dispatch since 2000. He began as a staff writer covering various local government beats and general stories. His current positions include managing editor and sports editor. Growing up in Baltimore before moving to Ocean City full time three decades ago, Soper graduated from Loch Raven High School in 1981 and from Towson University in 1985 with degrees in mass communications with a journalism concentration and history.