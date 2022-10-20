BERLIN- Stephen Decatur’s varsity cross country teams swept the Bayside South championship meet on its home course last week with both the boys and girls finishing in first

For the Decatur girls, Macy Woroniecki finished first and Amber Marshall finished second. Other Top 20 finishes for the Decatur girls included Clarice Piela (6th), Alessandra Fernandez (9th), Chloe Resnick (11th), Rachel Plata (12th), Mackenzie Cathell (17th) and Gabriella Thompson-Serv (19th).

For the Decatur boys, Top 20 finishes included Ethan Justice (2nd), Todd Haley (6th), Liam Hughes (9th), Evan Justice (11th), Nicholas Moreno (12th), Alex Riehl (14th), Graham Field (15th), Michael Hoos (18th) and Aaron August (20th).