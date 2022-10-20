Decatur Girls Fall to Bennett, Drop to 7-2

BERLIN- Stephen Decatur’s girls’ varsity soccer team fell to rival Bennett, 1-0, in a close one last week.

With the loss, the Seahawks dropped to 7-2 on the season, their only two losses coming to the Clippers. Decatur lost to Bennett, 2-1, in their first meeting back on September 14.

The Seahawks do have a win over other Bayside South rival Parkside, and remain in the hunt for the conference title, but would need some help. Bennett has beaten the Seahawks twice, remains unbeaten and is not likely to stumble down the stretch.

