The Coastal Association of REALTORS® (Coastal) recently installed its 2022-2023 Board of Directors at a special ceremony at The Kylan Barn. Austin Whitehead, a REALTOR® and Associate Broker with Whitehead Real Estate Executives in Salisbury, was installed as president of the association’s board. Whitehead and the rest of the board were installed by Maryland REALTORS® President Yolanda Muckle. Pictured, from left, are board members Kate Deckenback, Colby Phippin, Terrence McGowan, Steve Parsons, Austin Whitehead, Lauren Bunting, Brigit Taylor, Grace Masten, Frances Sterling and Veronica Bishop. Not pictured are Cameron Drew and Summer Forbes.

License Earned

SALISBURY – Becker Morgan Group is proud of staff members Tyler Giffear, P.E., and Molly Marino, AIA, for earning their professional engineering and architecture licenses.

Giffear and Marino have met the requirements set out by the National Council of Examiners for Engineering and Surveying and the National Council of Architectural Registration Boards, including education, experience, and rigorous professional exams.

Giffear graduated from the University of Delaware, earning his Bachelor of Civil Engineering. He joined the firm as a civil designer in 2018 and has been an integral member of the firm’s civil engineering department in the Newark, Del., office.

Marino joined the firm as an architectural designer in the firm’s Wilmington, N.C., office in 2021. Marino has been a valuable member of the firm and has supported various project types giving her a diverse and rich skill set.

Becker Morgan Group is proud of these individuals for taking the next step in their professional careers and expanding the firm’s licensed staff. These individuals allow the firm to better serve clients and the community.

New Director

SALISBURY – Hudson Behavioral Health has hired Keith D. Johnson, Ed.D, LMSW, as its new director of housing.

Johnson has an extensive career in the behavioral health field for both youth and adults.

In his role at Hudson Behavioral Health, Johnson is responsible for the programs and staff at each of Hudson’s off-campus housing facilities, which include five Maryland level 3.1 treatment homes and two recovery houses in Delaware.

“Keith’s background in leadership and behavioral health makes me confident that he will be an asset to our team,” said Leslie Brown, CEO of Hudson Behavioral Health. “His work history reflects a track record of helping people get back on their feet and achieve self-sufficiency, and our patients at Hudson will benefit greatly from that.”

Johnson received his Bachelor of Science degree from Rutgers University, his Master of Science degree from Wilmington University in 2014, and most recently earned his Doctor of Education degree from Wilmington University – New Castle in 2022.

He is also a Licensed Master Social Worker (LMSW) in Delaware. Prior to joining Hudson Behavioral Health, Johnson was the psychosocial/residential coordinator at Holcomb Behavioral Health Systems.

Anniversary Celebration

SNOW HILL – A 50th anniversary community picnic and celebration of health care heroes took place at Harrison House of Snow Hill, located at 430 W. Market Street, Snow Hill, Md., on Sept. 23.

The theme of the event was “Celebrating YOU – Our Team and Our Community.” The purpose of the event was to thank all stakeholders of Harrison Senior Living for their commitment and support over the last 50 years and to honor tenured team members at the two Maryland Harrison Senior Living locations, Harrison House of Snow Hill and John B. Parsons, Assisted Living community.

Harrison Senior Living executives, team members and the greater community were in attendance to celebrate 50 years of Harrison Senior Living, thank all stakeholders for their support, reflect on the company’s history, and celebrate the company’s future of growth and expansion into new markets and service areas. Two of Snow Hill’s team members were recognized for more than 40 years of service. One third of the remaining employees from Snow Hill and John B. Parsons have served 5-plus years and were also honored.

Ellen Saunders, board chairperson and daughter of the founders, and Snow Hill Mayor Michael Pruitt distributed service awards. Representatives of the Greater Snow Hill Area Chamber of Commerce as well as members of Snow Hill Town Council and administration also attended.

Harrison Senior Living is an award-winning provider of healthcare and hospitality services to seniors in Coatesville, Pa., and the Eastern Shore of Delaware and Maryland.

Established by James and Katherine Harrison in 1972, the company’s first community was located in Southeastern Pennsylvania. In the decades that followed, Harrison Senior Living opened four additional locations in Pennsylvania, Delaware and Maryland.

Currently under the leadership of the third generation of the Harrison family, Harrison Senior Living has been the recipient of numerous honors and awards.

Harrison Senior Living team members are encouraged to be active in their respective communities and to give back whenever possible. Team members participate as volunteers or sit on the boards of organizations including area senior centers, chambers of commerce, Rotary Clubs, Boy Scouts of America, the Alzheimer’s Association, state healthcare facilities’ associations, and animal and environmental protection groups.

All Harrison Senior Living communities are celebrating the company’s golden milestone through a series of events at each location, enabling residents, patients, their families, staff and members of the greater community to reflect on the company’s history and celebrate the company’s future of growth and expansion into new markets and service areas.

Harrison Senior Living plans to continue celebrating its achievements and, more importantly, providing residents with the very best in healthcare and senior living services.

Associate Welcomed

SALISBURY – InFocus Financial Advisors, Inc. is pleased to announce the addition of Reagan Ahlquist to their retirement planning team.

Ahlquist was hired as an operations associate and will be responsible for investment research support and tracking

portfolio changes on our investment team. Risk management of clients’ retirement portfolios is a clear focus.

Ahlquist’s time being dedicated to our team’s process for growing portfolios, while providing a lifetime of distributions to retired clients, helps our clients better achieve their retirement goals.

Ahlquist graduated from the Perdue School of Business at Salisbury University with a bachelor’s degree in finance in May 2022.

InFocus Financial Advisors’ mission is to change peoples’ lives by providing the solutions that can help increase client’s confidence in retirement. The company helps people build social security income plans, design, and implement cash flow strategies for retirement years, and manage their investment assets with strategies designed to help minimize market risk.

Art Installation

SALISBURY – SVN Miller Commercial Real Estate, the City of Salisbury, Chesapeake Utilities, and Evolution Craft Brewing are proud to announce the completion of Salisbury’s largest mural, titled “Sun & Suds,” located at Evolution Craft Brewing in Salisbury, Md.

The western-facing wall of the brewery and restaurant, which abuts Route 13 and TidalHealth Peninsula Regional Medical Center, is now home to a 35-by-145-foot mural, the city’s newest public art installation.

Local artists Brandon and Deserea Martin, owners of We Are Limitless Studios, were selected from a pool of four artists to complete the mural. Peter Mueller was brought on to digitally design the mural, which was then applied and painted by the Martins.

The mural depicts items and themes central to both Evolution Craft Brewery and our region, including a crab, the City of Salisbury logo, the beach, a beer bottle, and hops.

“[We completed the] literal biggest undertaking of our career all while dealing with some of our own momentous personal challenges. We will never forget this project and the opportunity bestowed upon us to bring about this creative energy to Salisbury, MD,” said Deserea Martin.

The mural was first proposed by Brent Miller, executive director of SVN Miller, to Mayor Jake Day in April 2021 after neighboring trees were removed during the construction of Chesapeake Utilities’ gas pipeline.

The City of Salisbury, Chesapeake Utilities, and SVN Miller agreed on the project, and work began in early 2022.

“We are proud and honored to be a part of this mural project! Being in the commercial real estate business, it is always exciting seeing a building transform into something special for the community,” said Miller. “When we saw the bare exterior wall after the installation of the new gas lines, we saw an opportunity.”

He continued, “In such a prominent location, the wall was a perfect canvas to add to the Salisbury art scene. I hope the design brings joy to the residents and visitors of Salisbury, and to the patients at TidalHealth Peninsula Regional Hospital.”

Day added, “I am proud to work with SVN Miller and Evolution Craft Brewing on this project, and excited to introduce a new mural to our city. Public art is not only something nice to look at, but it’s something that unites our community and fosters a sense of belonging.”

He continued, “This mural and its prominent place along Route 13, in one of our city’s busiest areas, will allow thousands of people every day to interact with art in a way they may not usually.”

The year-long project was spearheaded by Alyssa Shockley of SVN Miller and Jamie Heater, executive director of the Salisbury Arts and Entertainment District. Together, the two vetted potential artists for the mural, a process which took eight months.

“This project was truly a community effort. We appreciate We Are Limitless for their expertise, The City of Salisbury for all their guidance, and Chesapeake Utilities for their continued support,” said Shockley.

Additional contributors to this project include Evolution Craft Brewery, Carload Express, Inc., Justin Hart with SVN Maintenance, and Chris Bostwick of Iron Source.