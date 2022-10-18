Hale Harrison is pictured at a public event in 2015. File Photo

OCEAN CITY — A clearly emotional Mayor Rick Meehan at the close of Monday’s meeting fondly recalled his friend and colleague Hale Harrison, who passed away unexpectedly earlier on Monday.

“On a sad note, we were all shocked to learn today Hale Harrison had passed away,” Meehan said. “Everybody up here certainly knew him and everyone in this room knew him. I think it’s safe to say just about everybody in this town knew him.”

Harrison is a partner in the Harrison Group Resort Hotels and Restaurants. Harrison and his brother John founded the Harrison Group in 1970 and the company now owns a dozen hotels and numerous restaurants in Ocean City as well as properties in North Carolina and Virginia.

The Harrison family has been in the hospitality business in Ocean City since 1952 when Lois and George Harrison built and opened the Harrison Hall Hotel. At one point, the Harrison family owned the largest peach orchard business in the world based in Berlin through Harrison Brothers Nurseries dating back to 1884.

Currently serving as the chair of the 12-member Taylor Bank since 2020, Harrison had a history of service to the community including stints on the Ocean City Council and the Ocean City Planning Commission as well as past chair of the Board of Trustees of Atlantic General Hospital.

Meehan, who served on the Ocean City Council alongside Harrison, fondly recalled his contributions during a time of great change for the resort.

“He served with [late former Mayor] Harry Kelley,” he said. “He served at a very important time in our history. He made decisions that impacted generations and will continue to impact generations to come.”

Meehan said much of what Ocean City has become was nurtured during those transition years when Harrison served on the council and on the planning commission.

“That was a time of great change,” he said. “When you look at Ocean City today and see how it has been redeveloped, Hale and his family have been a big part of that.”

Meehan closed his comments with an emotional nod to his late colleague.

“He will really, really be missed,” he said. “It’s with a heavy heart that we remember him today.”

In a statement Tuesday morning, Taylor Bank President Raymond Thompson praised Harrison for his long-term commitment to the community bank.

“During his 47 years of service on our Board, Mr. Harrison was the bank’s in-house expert on the Ocean City tourism industry,” he said. “An outstanding business and civic leader, Mr. Harrison’s sharp business acumen combined with his quiet way endeared him to all who knew him. We will miss his exceptional leadership as our Board Chair. He was extremely proud of our bank, and our bank employees.”

On behalf of the Atlantic General Hospital Board of Trustees, AGH President/CEO Don Owrey and the entire hospital system, Board Chair Charlotte K. Cathell said, “a great void has been created by the loss of one of the early visionaries of Atlantic General Hospital, Hale Harrison. Hale followed in his father’s footsteps, who in the mid-1940s started the movement to build a hospital in Worcester County, and in the latter ‘80s and early 90s worked along with a number of other community leaders and fought tirelessly to obtain the goal of a local hospital. In the early years, Hale was a behind-the-scenes guy who would quietly use his influence and contacts with numerous local and State of Maryland business leaders and government leaders to garner support for the building and continuing operation of the hospital. He was a member of the original Board of Trustees and served as chair from 1998 to 2000 during which time AGH became an independent hospital system. We all will miss our former leader and great friend of the entire hospital system and community.”

This story will be updated.