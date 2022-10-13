Worcester Prep Students in 2023 National Merit Scholarship Program

Students CHead of School Dr. John McDonald, of Worcester Preparatory School announced Seniors Sajiv Satyal, Morgan Schoch and Sophia Spadaro of Ocean City have been named Commended Students in the 2023 National Merit Scholarship Program. Pictured, from left, are  Director of College Counseling Vickie Garner, Satyal, Schoch, Spadaro and McDonald.