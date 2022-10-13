BERLIN- Worcester Prep’s varsity golf team won its eight straight match against conference opponents this week with a sweep at Nutter’s Crossing.

The Mallards shot a team-low 155, beating Gunston’s second-place 174. Aleksey Klimins shot a match-low 36 and was the medalist. Michael DePalma shot a 39, while Vanesska Hall and Harrison Humes each shot 40. The conference championship match is set for next Wednesday at Glen Riddle.