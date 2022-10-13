Worcester Prep Golfers Remain Unbeaten

by

BERLIN- Worcester Prep’s varsity golf team won its eight straight match against conference opponents this week with a sweep at Nutter’s Crossing.

The Mallards shot a team-low 155, beating Gunston’s second-place 174. Aleksey Klimins shot a match-low 36 and was the medalist. Michael DePalma shot a 39, while Vanesska Hall and Harrison Humes each shot 40. The conference championship match is set for next Wednesday at Glen Riddle.

About The Author: Shawn Soper

Shawn Soper has been with The Dispatch since 2000. He began as a staff writer covering various local government beats and general stories. His current positions include managing editor and sports editor. Growing up in Baltimore before moving to Ocean City full time three decades ago, Soper graduated from Loch Raven High School in 1981 and from Towson University in 1985 with degrees in mass communications with a journalism concentration and history.