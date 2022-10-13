Worcester Prep Celebrated Spirit Week

Upper School students at Worcester Preparatory School celebrated Spirit Week by dressing according to each day of the week's theme leading up to Homecoming on Saturday, Oct. 8. Pictured, far left, on Athletes Day are sophomores Emma Zajdel, Nazli Unal and Danielle Carr. Dressed as best lunch ingredients are sophomores Aleksy Klimins, Lucas Nicastro, Ryan Mann, Mike DePalma and Ben McGovern.