ARIES (March 21 to April 19): This is a good time for the usually outspoken Lamb to be a bit more discreet. You still can get your point across, but do it in a way less likely to turn off a potential supporter.

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20): Good news: All that hard work you put in is beginning to pay off. But you need to watch that tendency to insist on doing things your way or no way. Be a bit more flexible.

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20): You might want to delay making a decision on the future of a long-standing relationship until you check out some heretofore hidden details that are just now beginning to emerge.

CANCER (June 21 to July 22): Your reluctance to compromise on an important issue could backfire without more facts to support your position. Weigh your options carefully before making your next move.

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22): This is a good time for ambitious Leos or Leonas to shift from planning their next move to actually executing it. Your communication skills help persuade others to join you.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22): Relationships — personal or professional — present new challenges. Be careful not to let a sudden surge of stubbornness influence how you choose to deal with them.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22): You might need more facts before you can decide on a possible career change. But you should have no problem making a decision about an important personal matter.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21): You’re respected by most people for your direct, no-nonsense approach to the issues. But be careful you don’t replace honest skepticism with stinging sarcasm.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21): A newly emerging situation could require a good deal of attention and some difficult decision-making. However, close friends will help you to see it through.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19): Family matters need attention. Check things out carefully. There still might be unresolved tensions that could hinder your efforts to repair damaged relationships.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18): Of course you deserve to indulge yourself in something special. But for now, tuck that bit of mad money away. You’ll need it to help with a looming cash crunch.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20): A temporary setback in your financial situation is eased by changing some of your plans. You’ll be able to ride it out quite well until the tide turns back in your favor.

BORN THIS WEEK: You have a gift for understanding people’s needs. You have a low tolerance for those who act without concern for others.

