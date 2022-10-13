OCEAN PINES – The Ocean Pines Pickleball Club raised more than $17,660 for the American Cancer Society during the 5th Annual Pickleball Pink Ribbon Classic, held Oct. 7 at the Ocean Pines Racquet Center.

All proceeds will go to the American Cancer Society’s Making Strides Against Breast Cancer campaign, which has been active since 1993.

Event Director Chris Shook said the Pickleball Pink Ribbon Classic is especially meaningful to her. This is her third year directing the tournament.

“It touches home,” she said. “I’m a two-time breast cancer survivor, and a lot of people here are survivors. It’s also just a fun time for everybody to come out and play some pickleball. The turnout was great, and we’re very happy with the new courts and the court repairs by Ocean Pines.”

Event organizer Julie Woulfe said 128 players competed on 16 courts, and 29 volunteers helped service the event. Thirty-one sponsors supported the tournament.

“Volunteers make these types of things happen,” Woulfe said. “Our wonderful volunteers planned the tournament, solicited sponsors and donations, baked cookies, put together lunches, set up and took down tables and accessories, monitored courts and scores, put together raffle items, gathered snacks and medals, coordinated with ACS, and helped clean up.”

Gold, silver and bronze medals were given to the top players.

According to ACS, Making Strides Against Breast Cancer events “have collectively grown into the nation’s largest and most impactful breast cancer movement providing a supportive community for courageous breast cancer survivors and metastatic breast cancer thrivers, including caregivers, and families alike.”

The events over the years have translated into more than $71 million invested in breast cancer research grants.

ACS has also responded to a quarter of a million requests for cancer information through the nonprofit’s helpline and chat services. An ACS mobile app has connected almost 4,000 women facing breast cancer with trained breast cancer survivors to support them.