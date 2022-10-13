Tough Guy of the Week

This week’s Hammond Family “Tough Guy of the Week” award was shared between defensive standouts Logan Bradshaw, who was the defensive leader in the Seahawks’ 13-12 win over Parkside, and Dalontae Henry, who had two interceptions in the game. Pictured above, from left are Bobby Hammond, Bradshaw, Henry and Coach Jake Coleman.

