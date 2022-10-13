Demolition Plans Move Ahead At Heron Park BERLIN– Municipal officials agreed to hire a local company to prepare bid documents for the demolition of the former Tyson building at Heron Park. The Berlin Town Council voted unanimously this week to approve a proposal from Davis, Bowen & Friedel for engineering administration services associated with the demolition of the former Tyson plant. The… Read More »

Fall Cruisin Brings Crowds, Arrests, But Generally Tame OCEAN CITY – While there was no shortage of arrests made or citations issued during last week's Endless Summer Cruisin event, it remained far tamer than the annual pop-up rally that typically arrives two weeks earlier but didn't materialize this year. Resort and state officials last Tuesday began implementing the special event zone in Ocean

Resort Council Approves Class 1 E-Bikes On Boardwalk OCEAN CITY – The discussion about allowing certain electric bikes, or e-bikes, on the Boardwalk under certain conditions came full circle this week with resort officials agreeing on a set of recommendations that would allow the lowest-rated class of e-bike along with other provisions. In 2020, the Mayor and Council narrowly passed an ordinance prohibiting