Things I Like – October 14, 2022

Driving with a full moon overhead

Justin Tucker’s reliability

Random text messages from my son

west o bottle shop

Baseball playoff intensity

When intense people laugh

Short phone calls

Starting the day with a smooth school drop

Funny driver’s license pictures

Early morning grocery shopping

Young people attending church

When voter turnout is high

