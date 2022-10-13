Decatur’s Trybe Wise stiff-arms a North Caroline defender during last weeks come-from-behind 16-14 win over the Bulldogs. Wise had three carries for 38 yards during the game. Photo courtesy Bayside Sports-Vince Risser

BERLIN- Stephen Decatur’s varsity football team rallied past North Caroline at home last weekend to improve to 4-1 on the season and run its win streak to three games.

The Seahawks got an early field goal in the first quarter, but that was the only score by either team during the first half defensive struggle. North Caroline scored a touchdown in the third, the lone score in the quarter, and took a 7-3 lead heading into the fourth.

Decatur rallied with two touchdowns in the fourth quarter, while the Bulldogs added another score, and the Seahawks outlasted North Caroline, 16-14, to improve to 4-1. Decatur’s only loss thus far on the season came at the hands of Kent Island back on September 16.

Brycen Coleman was just 12-21 passing for 110 yards, but he ran the ball 11 times for 61 yards and made three catches for 60 yards and two touchdowns. Coleman led the Seahawks with 231 all-purpose yards. Nathan Tapley had a nice night at quarterback, completing four of five passes for 67 yards and two touchdowns. Gavin Solito caught six passes for 50 yards, while Trybe Wise caught three passes for 38 yards. Decatur faces Queen Anne’s on the road on Friday.