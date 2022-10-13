OCEAN CITY — Worcester County Recreation and Parks invites the community to Harbor Day at the Docks on Saturday, Oct. 15, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event will take place along Sunset Avenue in the West Ocean City commercial harbor.

Entrance to this family-friendly, maritime heritage festival is free, and complimentary bus service will be available to shuttle patrons to and from the Park N’ Ride to the event parking lot.

Festivities kick off at 10 a.m. with the Blessing of the Fleet, followed by a performance from Trinidad and Tobago. At noon, there will be a crab cake eating contest sponsored by Captain’s Galley Crab Shack. The first 12 individuals to sign up will be invited to partake in the contest. The Permilla Project will take the stage from 1-3 p.m.

Other highlights of the day will include local fisherman displays, vendor demonstrations, nautical artisans, educational exhibits, and activities galore for children.

There will be plenty of vendors selling scrumptious foods and refreshing beverages and those seeking a unique water experience will have opportunities to tour the harbor on the Sail Alyosha catamaran or the OC Bay Hopper.

Harbor Day at the Docks is an annual festival that celebrates the rich history, culture, and heritage of both the sport and commercial fishing industries.

For more event information, visit www.harbordayoc.com, visit the social media pages @harbordayoc, or contact Tyler Keiser at 410-632-2144, ext. 2505 or tkeiser@marylandscoast.org.