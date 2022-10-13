BERLIN– Elected officials expressed no major concerns regarding disc golf at Stephen Decatur Park during a six-month review of the program.

The Berlin Town Council on Tuesday met with representatives of Eastbound Disc Golf to review the nine-hole course currently set up at Stephen Decatur Park. With no major concerns shared, the council approved an extension of the agreement with the group and encouraged them to return with a proposal for a permanent course.

“I think this project was a good testament to our club’s mission,” Eastbound Disc Golf’s Shawn Johnson said.

Eastbound Disc Golf representatives initially approached the council in the spring of 2021 asking to set up a course at Stephen Decatur Park. Officials approved a six-month agreement with the group that allowed them to set up a temporary course at the park to see how it was received.

That agreement expired Sept. 30. On Tuesday, Johnson said he wanted to get some feedback from the town regarding the course’s use and configuration. Mayor Zack Tyndall said he’d seen increased use of the temporary course over the summer.

“It’s been neat to walk through the park and see people playing,” he said. “Overall my impression is that it’s going well.”

When asked what input she’d received from citizens, Town Administrator Mary Bohlen said early on, homeowners on Kenwood Court had complained about discs ending up in their yards. She said placement of a tee had been adjusted however and that appeared to have addressed the problem.

Public Works Director Jimmy Charles said he’d noticed people with out-of-town license plates stopping at the park to play disc golf.

“All in all I think it’s a good addition to Decatur Park,” he said.

Johnson, who said the disc golf group was also partnering with Pocomoke to install infrastructure at Winter Quarters, said that in Berlin, the group would like to return to the council with plans to make the current temporary setup permanent. The biggest change, he said, would be the addition of signage.

Councilman Jack Orris said he was comfortable with the existing nine-hole course and would like the group to return with a proposal for a permanent course.

Councilman Jay Knerr also expressed support.

“My experience has been very positive,” he said. “I see people using the course and being very respectful of other attendees in the park.”

Councilman Dean Burrell said he wanted to make sure the group wouldn’t be generating profit through the enterprise. Johnson said the group was a 501c3 organization.

“This is a labor of love,” he said.

Councilman Steve Green asked if Eastbound Disc Golf would be seeking funding from the town in support of a permanent course, as the group had in Pocomoke.

Johnson indicated the group would come back with a series of proposals for the council to consider.