OCEAN CITY — A New York man was arrested last weekend after allegedly choking his girlfriend to the point she nearly blacked out in front of the couple’s 4-month-old child.

Around 9:30 a.m. last Saturday, Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officers responded to a residence on Old Landing Road uptown for a reported domestic assault. Ocean City Communications advised the victim had locked herself in a bathroom with a baby and were awaiting the arrival of police officers, according to police reports.

OCPD officers reportedly arrived and met with the victim. The suspect, later identified as Boburkhon Naberaev, 21, of Brooklyn, N.Y., had left the scene. The victim’s mother was able to provide a description of the vehicle in which Naberaev left the scene, a handicap-accessible van with a wheelchair sticker on the hood, according to police reports.

Officers interviewed the victim, who advised she, Naberaev and their four-month child were lying on a bed in the condo when she went into a kitchen area to get the wi-fi password. The victim reportedly told police Naberaev yelled at her because she did not close the bedroom door. The victim told police she hurried back to close the door so others in the condo would not hear the argument, which continued quietly between the victim and Naberaev, according to police reports.

The victim advised at that point Naberaev grabbed her by the throat in what she described as “like a claw,” according to police reports, and pinned her down on the bed to the point she felt like she was going to pass out. The victim reportedly told officers she made a comment about not having an altercation in front of the baby, but Naberaev moved the baby out of the way and continued to choke the victim by putting his forearm across her throat.

The victim reportedly told police Naberaev continued to choke her for about five minutes. She was eventually able to get Naberaev off of her and immediately grabbed the baby and locked herself and the child in a bathroom, which is when OCPD officers were called.

OCPD officers observed multiple signs of injury on the victim, including scratches and abrasions on her neck and arms, along with red marks on her throat, evidently corroborating her version of the events. Naberaev returned to the scene about 45 minutes later and he was placed under arrest and charged with first- and second-degree assault. As officers were placing Naberaev under arrest, he said something to the effect “she’s alive,” according to police reports.