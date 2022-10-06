WRSPA Luncheons to Benefit Community

FThe Wicomico Retired School Personnel Association (WRSPA) holds four yearly luncheons with a community service project for each meeting. Fall donations of school supplies benefited the Salvation Army tutoring program and Salisbury Urban Ministries. Pictured are Judy Davis, WRSPA community service chair, Kevin Kreutner, Salisbury Urban Ministries  Kid’s Cafe coordinator, and Debbie Donaway, Salisbury Urban Ministries executive director.