Worcester Preparatory School (WPS) students and volunteers helped clean areas of Assateague Island National Seashore on Saturday, Sept. 24. Teacher Amanda Netting, in partnership with the Volunteer Club, gathered a crew of students and families to help clean campgrounds, trails, picnic areas and the parking lots at Assateague Island. Pictured, above from left, are Abby Ferguson, Emily Ferguson and their dog Lily, WPS teacher Mrs. Linda Bragg, Mike and McKenna DePalma, Assistant Head of School/Head of Upper School Mike Grosso, Ayla Yonker, Summer Vent, Ava Conaway, Caitlyn Hoen, Vanesska Hall, Jenna Hess, Reed and Vivi Grinestaff with their mom, Sharon Grinestaff, Isabella Rice, James Haley, Travis and Tyler Netting and Sydney Tingle. Below left, from left, are Mike DePalma, Caitlyn Hoen, Summer Vent, Jenna Hess, Ava Conaway, Sydney Tingle, Vanesska Hall and Assistant Head of School/Head of Upper School Mike Grosso. Bottom right, Reed and Vivi Grinestaff are pictured with classmate Isabella Rice.