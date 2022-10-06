Worcester Prep Represented at the Hugh O’Brian Youth Leadership Seminars

Students BElaina Elrick, left, and Lebby Becker were selected to represent Worcester Prep at the Hugh O’Brian Youth Leadership Seminars last summer. During the four-day seminar, the students interacted with distinguished leaders in the business, governmental and educational arenas to discuss topics including global education, volunteerism, media literacy, entrepreneurship, world hunger, goal-setting, leadership and motivation. Since the summer they both have been working to complete a goal of 100 hours of community service before the end of the year.