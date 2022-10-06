BERLIN- Worcester Prep’s golf team ran its win streak to six matches with a convincing win over Gunston last week.

The Mallards shot a match-low 163 to run its regular season win streak to six. Michael DePalma shot a team-low 38 and was the medalist in the match. Vanesska Hall and Harrison Humes each shot a 40 in the win over Gunston, while Aleksey Klimins finished in 45. The Mallards faced Eastern Shore Independent Athletic Conference rivals in a match on Thursday at Glen Riddle played too late to be included in this edition.