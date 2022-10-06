Buxy’s Salty Dog
410-289-0973
28th St. & Coastal Hwy.
Saturday, Oct. 8: TBA
Coconuts Beach Bar & Grill
Oceanfront
Castle In The Sand
37th & 38th St.
410-289-6846
Friday, Oct. 7:
Lime Green Band
Saturday, Oct. 8:
Dave Hawkins & Joe Mama,
Kevin Poole & Joe Mama
Sunday, Oct. 9:
Shortcut Sunny,
Lauren Glick Band
Thursday, Oct. 13:
Monkee Paw
Coins Pub
410-289-3100
28th St. Plaza
On Coastal Hwy.
Friday, Oct. 7:
Lennon & The Leftovers
Saturday, Oct. 8:
Tear The Roof Off
Cork Bar
Saturday, Oct. 8: TBA
Crabcake Factory Bayside
302-988-5000
37314 Lighthouse Rd.,
Rte. 54 Selbyville, DE
Friday, Oct. 7: Uncle Ward
Wednesday, Oct. 12:
Monkee Paw
Crawl Street Tavern
443-373-2756
Wicomico St., Downtown O.C.
Friday, Oct. 7:
Rogue Citizens
Saturday, Oct. 8: Ramble On
Fager’s Island
410-524-5500
60th St. In The Bay
Friday, Oct. 7: DJ RobCee,
Diamond Alley, It’s All Good
Saturday, Oct. 8:
DJ Hook, Blue Miracle, Jumper
Sunday, Oct. 9:
Garrett Anderson Benefit
Monday, Oct. 10: Tranzfusion,
DJ Hector
Greene Turtle West
410-213-1500
Rt. 611, West O.C.
Saturday, Oct. 8:
Stringbuzzards
Harborside
410-213-1846
South Harbor Rd., West O.C.
Fridays: DJ Billy T
Saturday, Oct. 8:
The Dunehounds, DJ Jeremy
Sunday, Oct. 9:
Opposite Directions
Thursdays: DJ Billy T
OC Eateries
443-252-3700
12849 Ocean Gateway,
Rte. 50, West OC
Friday, Oct. 7:
Reform School
Saturday, Oct. 8:
Dylan Bryan
Wednesdays:
Trivia w/Kennedy
Thursday, Oct. 13:
DJ Karaoke w/Kennedy
OC Fontainebleu Resort
410-524-3535
10100 Coastal Hwy.
In The OC
Friday, Oct. 7:
Whiskey Graves
Saturday, Oct. 8:
Tim Cooney
Ocean Pines Yacht Club
410-641-7501
1 Mumford’s Landing Road,
Ocean Pines
Saturday, Oct. 8:
Boombox 80s Party
Pickles Pub
410-289-4891
8th St. & Philadelphia Ave.
Fridays:
Beats By Deogee
Saturday, Oct. 8:
Dust N Bones
Sundays:
Beats By Deogee
Mondays:
Karaoke with Wood
Tuesdays:
Beats By Wax
Wednesdays:
Beats By Deogee
Thursdays:
Beats By Wax
Purple Moose Saloon
Between Talbot & Caroline Sts.
On The Boardwalk
410-289-6953
Friday & Saturday,
Oct. 7 & 8:
More More More
Saturday & Wednesday,
Oct. 8, & 12:
DJ Adam Dutch
Seacrets
410-524-4900
49th St. & Coastal Hwy.
Friday, Oct. 7:
DJ Bobby O,
DJ Tuff,
The Way Outs,
High Five Swan Dive Trio,
Kristen & The Noise
Saturday, Oct. 8:
DJ Bobby O,
DJ Cruz,
John McNutt Band,
Element K,
Coming Alive
Thursday, Oct. 13:
DJ Connair,
Opposite Directions