Buxy’s Salty Dog

410-289-0973

28th St. & Coastal Hwy.

Saturday, Oct. 8: TBA

Coconuts Beach Bar & Grill

Oceanfront

Castle In The Sand

37th & 38th St.

410-289-6846

Friday, Oct. 7:

Lime Green Band

Saturday, Oct. 8:

Dave Hawkins & Joe Mama,

Kevin Poole & Joe Mama

Sunday, Oct. 9:

Shortcut Sunny,

Lauren Glick Band

Thursday, Oct. 13:

Monkee Paw

Coins Pub

410-289-3100

28th St. Plaza

On Coastal Hwy.

Friday, Oct. 7:

Lennon & The Leftovers

Saturday, Oct. 8:

Tear The Roof Off

Cork Bar

Saturday, Oct. 8: TBA

Crabcake Factory Bayside

302-988-5000

37314 Lighthouse Rd.,

Rte. 54 Selbyville, DE

Friday, Oct. 7: Uncle Ward

Wednesday, Oct. 12:

Monkee Paw

Crawl Street Tavern

443-373-2756

Wicomico St., Downtown O.C.

Friday, Oct. 7:

Rogue Citizens

Saturday, Oct. 8: Ramble On

Fager’s Island

410-524-5500

60th St. In The Bay

Friday, Oct. 7: DJ RobCee,

Diamond Alley, It’s All Good

Saturday, Oct. 8:

DJ Hook, Blue Miracle, Jumper

Sunday, Oct. 9:

Garrett Anderson Benefit

Monday, Oct. 10: Tranzfusion,

DJ Hector

Greene Turtle West

410-213-1500

Rt. 611, West O.C.

Saturday, Oct. 8:

Stringbuzzards

Harborside

410-213-1846

South Harbor Rd., West O.C.

Fridays: DJ Billy T

Saturday, Oct. 8:

The Dunehounds, DJ Jeremy

Sunday, Oct. 9:

Opposite Directions

Thursdays: DJ Billy T

OC Eateries

443-252-3700

12849 Ocean Gateway,

Rte. 50, West OC

Friday, Oct. 7:

Reform School

Saturday, Oct. 8:

Dylan Bryan

Wednesdays:

Trivia w/Kennedy

Thursday, Oct. 13:

DJ Karaoke w/Kennedy

OC Fontainebleu Resort

410-524-3535

10100 Coastal Hwy.

In The OC

Friday, Oct. 7:

Whiskey Graves

Saturday, Oct. 8:

Tim Cooney

Ocean Pines Yacht Club

410-641-7501

1 Mumford’s Landing Road,

Ocean Pines

Saturday, Oct. 8:

Boombox 80s Party

Pickles Pub

410-289-4891

8th St. & Philadelphia Ave.

Fridays:

Beats By Deogee

Saturday, Oct. 8:

Dust N Bones

Sundays:

Beats By Deogee

Mondays:

Karaoke with Wood

Tuesdays:

Beats By Wax

Wednesdays:

Beats By Deogee

Thursdays:

Beats By Wax

Purple Moose Saloon

Between Talbot & Caroline Sts.

On The Boardwalk

410-289-6953

Friday & Saturday,

Oct. 7 & 8:

More More More

Saturday & Wednesday,

Oct. 8, & 12:

DJ Adam Dutch

Seacrets

410-524-4900

49th St. & Coastal Hwy.

Friday, Oct. 7:

DJ Bobby O,

DJ Tuff,

The Way Outs,

High Five Swan Dive Trio,

Kristen & The Noise

Saturday, Oct. 8:

DJ Bobby O,

DJ Cruz,

John McNutt Band,

Element K,

Coming Alive

Thursday, Oct. 13:

DJ Connair,

Opposite Directions