ARIES (March 21 to April 19): Your ideas earn the respect of your colleagues. But, you’ll have to present some hard facts and figures if you hope to persuade those who make the big decisions to support you.

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20): Keep those bright Bull’s eyes focused on the project at hand. Avoid distractions. There’ll be lots of time for fun and games later. Expect to get welcome news this weekend.

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20): You soon might have to decide about moving a relationship from its current status to another level. Don’t let anyone influence your decision. It must be yours and yours alone.

CANCER (June 21 to July 22): You finally can get off that emotional roller coaster and get back to focusing on your goals without interruptions through the rest of the week. A nice change is due by the weekend.

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22): Trying to make an impression on some people runs into a bit of a snag at first, but it all works out. An old and almost forgotten personal matter once again needs attention.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22): A rise in your energy level helps you finish an especially demanding task. Take some time now to spend with family and friends before starting a new project.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22): This is a good time to re-establish contact with trusted former associates who might be able to offer good advice regarding that career change you’ve been contemplating.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21): Your resourcefulness combined with a calm, cool approach help you work your way out of a knotty situation, and avoid a potentially serious misunderstanding.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21): A calm, quiet period allows you to recharge your energies. But, you’ll soon be ready to saddle up and gallop off in pursuit of your goals.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19): Family matters need your attention. Check things out carefully. There still might be unresolved tensions that could hinder your efforts to repair damaged relationships.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18): It’s a good time to take a stand and show as much passion on your own behalf as you do when arguing for the rights of others. You might be happily surprised by the reaction.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20): You bring sense and sensitivity to a confusing situation. Things soon settle down, leaving you free to enjoy a weekend of fun and relaxation with friends and family.

BORN THIS WEEK: You have a talent for being able to perceive possibilities where others only see problems.

(c) 2022 King Features Synd., Inc.