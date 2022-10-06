Stand Up, Speak Up Assembly Held at OC Elementary

by

Students ADuring last month’s annual Stand Up, Speak Up assembly, fourth grade students at Ocean City Elementary presented a skit to teach strategies for dealing with bullying situations. The skit was presented to the entire school and students had the opportunity to sing and dance to the Stand Up Speak Up song. Pictured with school counselor Linda McGean are 4th grade students, front from left, Afua Agyei-Mensah, Emily Pennington, Diana Rosamilia, Thiago Tirado and Yahya Ramadan, and, back, Jayden Contreras, Owen Lehman, Maleah Maness, Macie Hill and Hans Knauff. Submitted Photos