Seahawks Dominate Rams at Home, 28-7

by
Seahawks Dominate Rams at Home, 28-7
Decatur’s Luke Mergott plunges in for one of his three touchdowns in the Seahawks’ 28-7 win over Parkside last week. Photo courtesy of Vince Risser- Bayside Sports

BERLIN- Stephen Decatur’s varsity football team continued its winning ways with a dominating 28-7 win over Bayside South rival Parkside at home last Thursday.

With the pending arrival of the remnants of Hurricane Ian, the Seahawks’ game against Parkside was moved up a day earlier to Thursday last week. The change did not affect the Seahawks, who rolled to the 28-7 win over the Rams.

Decatur scored early and often and led 21-0 at the half. Parkside scored the lone touchdown in the third quarter and cut the lead to 21-7. The Seahawks added a late score in the fourth to pull away for the 28-7 win over their rivals. With the win, Decatur improved to 4-1 on the season, their lone blemish at 31-14 loss to Bayside North power Kent Island in week three.

Against Parkside, quarterback Brycen Coleman completed nine passes in 20 attempts including a touchdown. Coleman also ran for 120 yards on nine carries. Luke Mergott had two catches for 84 yards and two touchdowns. Mergott also had a rushing touchdown. Caden Shockley had 11 carries for 64 yards, while Nathan Tapley also had a rushing touchdown. Next up for the Seahawks is a home game against 2-3 North Caroline on Friday.

Bluewater Advertorial  

About The Author: Shawn Soper

Alternative Text

Shawn Soper has been with The Dispatch since 2000. He began as a staff writer covering various local government beats and general stories. His current positions include managing editor and sports editor. Growing up in Baltimore before moving to Ocean City full time three decades ago, Soper graduated from Loch Raven High School in 1981 and from Towson University in 1985 with degrees in mass communications with a journalism concentration and history.