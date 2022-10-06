Decatur’s Luke Mergott plunges in for one of his three touchdowns in the Seahawks’ 28-7 win over Parkside last week. Photo courtesy of Vince Risser- Bayside Sports

BERLIN- Stephen Decatur’s varsity football team continued its winning ways with a dominating 28-7 win over Bayside South rival Parkside at home last Thursday.

With the pending arrival of the remnants of Hurricane Ian, the Seahawks’ game against Parkside was moved up a day earlier to Thursday last week. The change did not affect the Seahawks, who rolled to the 28-7 win over the Rams.

Decatur scored early and often and led 21-0 at the half. Parkside scored the lone touchdown in the third quarter and cut the lead to 21-7. The Seahawks added a late score in the fourth to pull away for the 28-7 win over their rivals. With the win, Decatur improved to 4-1 on the season, their lone blemish at 31-14 loss to Bayside North power Kent Island in week three.

Against Parkside, quarterback Brycen Coleman completed nine passes in 20 attempts including a touchdown. Coleman also ran for 120 yards on nine carries. Luke Mergott had two catches for 84 yards and two touchdowns. Mergott also had a rushing touchdown. Caden Shockley had 11 carries for 64 yards, while Nathan Tapley also had a rushing touchdown. Next up for the Seahawks is a home game against 2-3 North Caroline on Friday.