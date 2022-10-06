Ocean Pines Aquatics Donates to Worcester County Humane Society

bJeremy Goetzinger of Ocean Pines Aquatics presents a $1,550 check to representatives of the Worcester County Humane Society. Proceeds were raised during the annual Doggie Swim event, held Sept. 10 at the Sports Core Pool in Ocean Pines. Also pictured are Worcester County Humane Society Manager Jessica Summers, left, dog care giver Gabrielle Belka, and Moo the dog.