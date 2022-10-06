Obituaries – October 7, 2022

BERLIN — Lemuel B. Cropper, III, age 83, died on Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022 at his home in Ocean Pines.

Born in Long Island, N.Y., he was the son of the late Lemuel B Cropper, Jr and Frieda (Kurtz) Frost. He is survived by his wife, JoAnn (Simone) Cropper and daughter Jennifer Cropper- Rines and her husband George Rines. Also surviving is his brother Timothy Cropper and his wife Rosalie, sister-in-law Marietta Bosco and her husband Andy, many nieces and nephews and a host of friends.

Lemuel had served in the United States Navy. Later in life he owned a business that manufactured rubber candy molds in Newark. He was an avid fisherman and commercially crabbed for many years.  He was happiest on his boat.  He was a loving, protective, husband, father, and friend offering quiet strength and a level head always.  He was a fabulous cook and generous spirit.  Above all else, he loved his girls.

Cremation followed his death. Services will be private for the family. A donation in his memory may be made to: Worcester County Humane Society, P.O. Box 48, Berlin, MD 21811.  Letters of condolence may be sent via: www.burbagefuneralhome.com . Arrangements are in the care of the Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin.