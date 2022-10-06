BERLIN – Oktoberfest returns to Berlin next weekend with traditional German food, beer and music.

Berlin will welcome visitors Saturday, Oct. 15, for its annual Oktoberfest celebration and fall sidewalk sale.

“It’s Oktoberfest in Berlin,” said Ivy Wells, the town’s economic and community development director. “Where else are you going to experience authentic food, beer and music other than Berlin — on this day also known as Beerlin.”

On Saturday, Oct. 15 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Berlin will host its annual Oktoberfest celebration. Vendors will line Main Street, which will be closed to vehicle traffic, and musicians will be set up at each end of town. The Edelweiss Band, sponsored by Burley Oak Brewing Co., will perform on the town’s stage while The Dunehounds, sponsored by Sterling Tavern, will perform outside Sterling Tavern.

The event will feature the Scales N Tales Reptile Show and facepainting for children, while numerous food and drink vendors will be catering to the adults.

“We have more food choices this year because of the increase in restaurants,” Wells said.

Gilbert’s Provisions is offering handmade brats, Baked Dessert Café is serving pretzel twists, apple hand pies and German chocolate cake, Pop’s Kitchen is offering pizza slices to go and Stevenson United Methodist Church is offering homemade vegetable beef soup. In addition, J&M Meat Market will serve bratwurst, Island Creamery will feature German chocolate cake ice cream and The Sterling Tavern will serve up Bratwurst sandwiches, hot dogs, German potato salad and even pretzels and beer cheese, among other items.

As for the beer, Burley Oak will have beer stations set up at the corner of Pitts and Main streets and in front of The Globe.

Wells recommends that attendees park at Berlin Intermediate School, as a shuttle sponsored by the Ocean Downs Casino will bring them to Main Street. The shuttle will operate from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

For more information on this year’s Oktoberfest in Berlin, visit the event page on Facebook or go to berlinmainstreet.com.