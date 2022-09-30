Steve Giddens, John Kulp and Eugene Mason stand beside the plane that acts as a local landmark in front of the Pocomoke American Legion. Photo by Charlene Sharpe

POCOMOKE– Whether it’s a coat drive or a youth athletic team’s fundraiser, American Legion Post 93 in Pocomoke is committed to supporting it.

For years, Pocomoke’s American Legion post and its members have worked to support local causes. As time passes, its connections are worried that history of doing good in the community is being overlooked.

“We are for the community,” said Steve Giddens, the post’s commander.

Giddens, who has led the post for the past five years, is on a personal crusade to remind the public just why the post exists and how it serves both veterans and area residents. In addition to serving as a gathering place on weekends, the post raises money to support charitable causes with its slot machines and facility rentals.

“This right here is important because it brings folks together,” Giddens said.

In recent years, Post 93 has sent care packages to soldiers overseas, supported local food pantries, sponsored local youth sports teams and hosted flag ceremonies for local ROTC groups. Giddens is particularly proud of the post’s longtime participation in the Toys for Tots program, which distributes toys to children in need. The post even received the Toys for Tots Commander’s Award. The post also shares information and supports causes related to veteran suicide.

“There’s 22 veterans a day dying by suicide,” said John Kulp, the post’s finance officer.

The post is able to support the causes it does through facility rentals and slot machine revenue. While there have been some community concerns related to events at the facility, Giddens said efforts have been made to address those. The post now monitors parking, has security guards during events and installed security cameras.

While Giddens hasn’t felt the need to highlight the post’s contributions to the community in years past, he wants to share its efforts now so area residents are aware of the good the organization does.

“We do a lot but we don’t get credit,” Giddens said.

Members of the post want to continue that tradition and maintain a facility dedicated to veterans.

“We served our country,” said Eugene Mason, the post’s sergeant at arms. “They have legions in Berlin and Ocean City. We should have the privilege too.”