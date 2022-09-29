Wor-Wic Community College Employees Awarded

aWor-Wic Community College employees recently received awards for 10 and 15 years of service. In the front row, from left are Scott Russen, Dr. Stacey Hall, Laura Paddack, Karen Berkheimer, and Dr. Brenda Mister, all recognized for 10 years of service. In the back row, from left are Averill V. Anderson, recognized for 10 years of service, and Dr. Karie Solembrino, Daniel R. Pavese III, Bridget Benshetler and Dr. Deirdra G. Johnson, all recognized for 15 years of service.