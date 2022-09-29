Buxy’s Salty Dog
410-289-0973
28th St. & Coastal Hwy.
Saturday, Oct. 1: Uprizing
Coconuts Beach Bar & Grill
Oceanfront
Castle In The Sand
37th & 38th St.
410-289-6846
Friday, Sept. 30:
Darin Engh,
Monkee Paw
Saturday, Oct. 1:
Island Fusion,
33 RPM
Sunday, Oct. 2:
Endless Ember,
Colossal Fossil Sauce
Thursday, Oct. 6:
Kevin Poole & Joe Mama
Coins Pub
410-289-3100
28th St. Plaza
On Coastal Hwy.
Saturday, Oct. 1:
Jim Long
Cork Bar
Saturday, Oct. 1:
Anna Burgess
Crabcake Factory Bayside
302-988-5000
37314 Lighthouse Rd.,
Rte. 54 Selbyville, DE
Friday, Sept. 30:
Jack Bannon
Wednesday, Oct. 5:
Blind Wind
Crawl Street Tavern
443-373-2756
Wicomico St., Downtown O.C.
Friday, Sept. 30:
The Quartermen
Saturday, Oct. 1:
DJ Willdabeast
Fager’s Island
410-524-5500
60th St. In The Bay
Friday, Sept. 30: DJ RobCee,
Filthy Rich, Pop Stereo
Saturday, Oct. 1:
Bad W/Names, The Loop
Monday, Oct. 3: Oyster Bones,
DJ Hector
Greene Turtle West
410-213-1500
Rt. 611, West O.C.
Saturday, Oct. 1: TBA
Harborside
410-213-1846
South Harbor Rd., West O.C.
Fridays: DJ Billy T
Saturday, Oct. 1:
Side Project,
DJ Jeremy
Sunday, Oct. 2:
Opposite Directions, DJ Billy T
Thursdays: DJ Billy T
OC Eateries
443-252-3700
12849 Ocean Gateway,
Rte. 50, West OC
Friday, Sept. 30:
Ben Davis
Thursday, Oct. 6:
DJ Karaoke
OC Fontainebleu Resort
410-524-3535
10100 Coastal Hwy.
In The OC
Friday, Sept. 30:
Brian McConnell
Saturday, Oct. 1:
John Bailey
Ocean Pines Yacht Club
410-641-7501
1 Mumford’s Landing Road,
Ocean Pines
Saturday, Oct. 1:
Jaded Love
Pickles Pub
410-289-4891
8th St. & Philadelphia Ave.
Fridays:
Beats By Deogee
Saturday, Oct. 1:
The Dunehounds
Sundays:
Beats By Deogee
Mondays:
Karaoke with Wood
Tuesdays:
Beats By Wax
Wednesdays:
Beats By Deogee
Thursdays:
Beats By Wax
Pier 23
410-289-3323
12817 Harbor Rd.,
West OC
Friday, Sept. 30:
Full Circle Duo
Saturday, Oct. 1:
The Rogue Citizens
Purple Moose Saloon
Between Talbot & Caroline Sts.
On The Boardwalk
410-289-6953
Friday, Saturday & Wednesday,
Sept. 30, Oct. 1, & Oct. 5:
DJ Adam Dutch
Saturday, Oct. 1: Eclipse
(Journey Tribute Band)
Seacrets
410-524-4900
49th St. & Coastal Hwy.
Friday, Sept. 30:
DJ Bobby O, DJ Tuff,
Late Last Night, The Way Outs,
The Benderz
Saturday, Oct. 1:
DJ Bobby O, DJ Cruz,
Full Circle, Not Leaving Sober,
Gypsy Wisdom
Thursday, Oct. 6:
Full Circle Duo, DJ Connair