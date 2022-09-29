ARIES (March 21 to April 19): You might not like the sudden setback in your plans. But keep that headstrong Arian temperament in check and wait for explanations. Things will begin to clear up by week’s end.

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20): Enjoy the respite from your recent hectic schedule, but be ready to plunge into a new round of social activities. A new contact holds much potential for the future.

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20): A trusted colleague has news that could change your perception of a current workplace situation. What had seemed unfair might prove to be highly favorable after all.

CANCER (June 21 to July 22): You still need to watch what you say and how you say it. What you assert as honesty, others might perceive as Crabbiness. Be patient. This difficult period clears up by the weekend.

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22): Your Royalness needs some time away from the limelight to catch up on things, whether it’s tidying up your desk or making those calls you’ve put off. You’re back in the center of things by the weekend.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22): Honesty is the best policy, of course. But, you’ll do better at achieving your goals if you can be less aggressive and more circumspect in how you phrase your comments.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22): Your ability to maintain your balance in confusing situations continues to work for you. Stay on the steady course, one step at a time. The weekend shows improvement.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21): Your indecisiveness could simply be your keen Scorpian sense warning you to be wary of making a commitment. Take this time to do a more thorough investigation.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21): Good news: New information comes your way to help you make a more informed decision on how to deal with the opportunity that has opened up for you.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19): This is a good time to reinforce your self-confidence by acknowledging your own good qualities. A lull in your social life ends by the weekend. Have fun.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18): It’s a good time to let those recently pent-up emotions flow more freely. Why not start by letting the people you care for know how you really feel about them?

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20): Resist offers, no matter how well-intentioned, to help with a personal decision. Only you know what must be done, and you have the emotional strength to follow through.

BORN THIS WEEK: You have a talent for getting things done. You also have a gift for bringing people together in both personal and professional relationships.

