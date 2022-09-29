Weather Conditions Cancel First-Ever Music Festival OCEAN CITY – Public safety concerns have led to the cancelation of the first-ever Oceans Calling music festival. On Thursday, about 24 hours before the first act was to perform, festival promoters were forced to report the show could not go on after all. Doors were to open at 12:30 p.m. on Friday with live… Read More »

Council Approves Changes To Assist Police Recruitment Efforts BERLIN– Town officials approved several changes aimed at aiding in police recruitment and retention. The Berlin Town Council voted unanimously this week to approve a variety of measures meant to bring more officers to the town’s police force. The agency has struggled with recruitment and retention in recent years. “This proposal is definitely necessary,” Councilman… Read More »

OC Police Chief: ‘Pop-up Rally Event Did Not Take Place In Ocean City This Year’; New Jersey Beach Town Is New Destination OCEAN CITY – While the unsanctioned pop-up motor vehicle event that has plagued the resort in recent years moved to Wildwood, N.J., last weekend with tragic results, it was comparatively calm in Ocean City judging by arrest statistics. By way of background, years ago an unsanctioned, but welcomed H2O International, or H2Oi, visited the resort… Read More »