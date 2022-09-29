Every Sunday: Berlin Farmers Market

From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., several streets will be closed to allow producers to display their goods. Live music from 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Every Monday: TOPS Meeting

5-6:30 p.m. Atlantic General Hospital, Berlin. Take Off Pounds Sensibly is a support group promoting weight loss and maintaining a healthy lifestyle. Call Rose 443-880-8444.

Every Monday: Acapella Chorus

All ladies who love to sing are invited to the Delmarva Woman’s Acapella Chorus, Ocean Pines Community Center, 239 Ocean Parkway, 6-8 p.m. Contact Mary 410-629-9383 or Carol 302-242-7062.

Every Tuesday: TOPS Meeting

Take Off Pounds Sensibly is a weekly support and education group promoting weight loss and a healthy lifestyle. Meetings are held at the Worcester County Berlin Health Department at 9730 Healthway Drive, Berlin from 3:30-4:30 p.m. every Tuesday. 410-289-4725.

Every Tuesday: Dancing

The Delmarva Hand Dance Club holds dancing at the Selbyville Elks Lodge 2173 from 5:30-9 p.m. delmarvhanddancing.com.

Every Tuesday: Beach Cleanup

Beach Heroes, an volunteer Ocean City group, holds cleanups 9-10 a.m. year-round. Trash bags, grippers and gloves provided. Check the Facebook page “Beach Heroes-OC” for weekly meeting locations. All are welcome.

Every Wednesday: Bingo

Elks Lodge 2645, corner of Sinepuxent Avenue and 138th Street in Ocean City. Has bingo all year. Doors open 4:30 p.m. with first game sharply at 6:30 p.m. Kitchen open for light fare. 410-250-2645.

Every Thursday: Beach Singles

Join the club, 55 plus, at Harpoon Hanna’s in Fenwick Island, 4-6 p.m. 302-436-9577 or BeachSingles.org.

Every Tuesday: Tango Practice

Argentine Tango practice 7-9:30 p.m. Experienced dancers and anyone interested in watching or learning more are welcome. No partner required. More information at TangobytheBeach.com.

Every Friday: Bingo

Knights of Columbus hosts with doors open at 5 p.m. and bingo beginning promptly at 6:30 p.m. Held at the Columbus Hall at 9901 Coastal Highway, behind St. Luke’s Church. Play every game for just $24. Light refreshments available. Call 410-524-7994 with any questions.

Sept. 30: Fish Dinner

Bowen United Methodist Church in Newark will host 4:30 till 7 p.m. fried flounder dinner, green beans, mac and cheese, cornbread, beverage, and dessert. Cost $10 carry outs available.

Oct. 1: 5K Run/Walk

The Wor-Wic Community College Foundation is sponsoring a 5K Run/Walk, along with the 2022 Law Enforcement Team Cup Challenge, at 9 a.m., at the college campus on the corner of Route 50 and Walston Switch Road in Salisbury. Check-in and registration begin at 8 a.m. The entry fee is $25 per person, or $35 per person after Sept. 28. Proceeds will benefit the students of Wor-Wic. For more information or a registration form, visit the college website at www.worwic.edu or call 410-334-2807.

Oct. 1: Block Party

Peninsula Orthopaedic Associates, along with the other healthcare providers located on Woodbrooke Drive in Salisbury including Chesapeake Healthcare, Peninsula Imaging and TidalHealth, are hosting a “Block Party” from 10 a.m.-1 p.m., open to the entire community. This event will feature free health screenings such as flu shots, BMI, and blood pressure, education, as well as various other organizations.

Oct. 1: Touch A Truck

From 10 a.m.-1 p.m. check out vehicles used by the Electric, Water Resources, Public Works and Police departments with exhibits, a K9 demonstration. Event by the Town of Berlin Utilities Department at Stephen Decatur Park.

Oct. 1: Fried Chicken Buffet

All you can eat fried chicken buffet starts at 11 a.m. at Mount Pleasant United Methodist Church in Willards. 410-835-8340. All you can eat fried chicken buffet. Beverage included with dine-in only. Carry out platters and additional baked goods available for purchase. Drive-through no longer offered. Adults $15, Children $7.50, kids under 6 are free.

Oct. 1, 15: Mobile Headquarters

The mobile headquarters of the Republican Women of Worcester County will be on Route 50 in front of Sherwin Williams from 1-3 p.m. Information on Republican candidates and campaign signs and materials will be available.

Oct. 2: Crab Feast

The Church of the Holy Spirit at 100th Street and Coastal Highway in Ocean City will be having a fund-raising crab feast from 2 to 5 p.m. Food will be served until 4:30 p.m. The dine-in menu will include crabs, fried chicken, corn on the cob, hush puppies, lemonade, iced tea, soda and desserts. Carry-out will also be available. The carry-out meal will include six crabs, two pieces of chicken, corn on the cob, hush puppies, dessert and a drink. Crabs are medium large/large and will come from Rippon’s Seafood. The chicken is being provided by Higgins Crab House. Cost for adults is $45; for children ages 6 to 10, it’s $20; children under 6 eat free. Tickets are available now by contacting the Church office at 410-723-1973 or by calling Monica at 443-235-8942. Proceeds will benefit the Church of the Holy Spirit and its outreach programs. Refunds will be provided only in the event that the crab feast must be canceled.

Oct. 7: Meet And Greet

The Republican Women of Worcester County will be on hand in Snow Hill for the First Friday event at their mobile unit. Information on Republican candidates and campaign signs and materials will be available.

Oct. 8: Baskets, Bags, Bucks Bingo

Willards Ladies Auxiliary’s 14th annual event will be held at the Willards Lions Club. Doors open at 4 p.m. and bingo starts at 6 p.m. $25 in advance; $30 at the door. For tickets, call 410-726-1583 or 410-835-2285.

Oct. 8: Temple Celebration

Temple Bat Yam is hosting a community celebration to honor the 25th anniversary of its permanent House of Worship from 6-9 p.m. at The BLU Mezzanine overlooking the bay on 24th Street and Coastal Hwy. in Ocean City. The temple invites its members and the surrounding Eastern Shore communities to join the celebration. The event is a fundraiser for the nonprofit temple and will feature heavy hors d’oeuvres, a cash bar, plus gifts from the organization’s supporting sponsors including silent and live auctions, a treasure chest of jewelry and a wingspan 50/50 raffle. Tickets are $50 per person. Tickets to the event and more information are available at www.templebatyamoc. org, by emailing Temple Bat Yam at TempleBatYam97@aol.com, or by calling 410-641-4311.

Oct. 8: Chicken, Dumpling Dinner

The Bishopville Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary will be holding a chicken and dumpling carryout from noon-2 p.m. at the main station. Chicken, dumplings, green beans and sweet potatoes, $14 per dinner. Extra pint of Dumplings is $7 per pint. Call 619-922-9950 to reserve your dinner and pint by Oct. 3.

Oct. 9: Youth Film Festival

Wild and Scenic Film Festival, ‘Wild Child’, youth film fest featuring 16 inspiring, adventurous, outdoorsy, thoughtful and funny films from world renowned filmmakers. Additional activities include building birdfeeders with Coast Kids, live animals with Scales and Tales, gift basket raffles, food from The Street Kitchen, and so much more. This is an outdoor event, so bring a blanket. The rain location will be at MacMullin Hall at Assateague Coastal Trust’s office building on 10959 Worcester Hwy. in Berlin. Individual tickets $5 each or bundle tickets of 6 for $25 (bundle also includes a complimentary, eco-friendly water bottle.) Tickets are available for purchase at the door or in advance by visiting www.actforbays.org/wildchild.

Oct. 11: Animal Blessing

In honor of St. Francis of Assisi, who loved all animals and whose feast day, the Church of the Holy Spirit in Ocean City will hold a Blessing of the Animals ceremony from 11:30 a.m. till 1 p.m. in the church parking lot. The church is located at Coastal Highway and 100th Street. Pets should be on leashes or otherwise under their owners’ control. Any size, shape or type of pet is welcome.

Oct. 11-13: Basic Boating Course

The US Coast Guard Auxiliary is offering the Maryland Basic Boating Safety Course virtually. Cost is $20 for all three evenings. Register or get more information by calling Barry Cohen at 410-935-4807, or Email: CGAUXOC@Gmail.com.

Oct. 12: Book Discussion

Worcester County Library will present a special community book discussion, “The Art of Reading Book Club,” at 6 p.m. at the Berlin Branch. The discussion will focus on James Reston Jr.’s “A Rift in the Earth: Art, Memory, and the Fight for the Vietnam War Memorial.” The program will be facilitated by Poet Laureate Nancy Mitchell and is sponsored through a grant from the Worcester County Arts Council. Books are available at the Berlin Branch circulation desk. This November marks the 40th anniversary of the Vietnam War memorial installation. This memorial was controversial at the time because of the choice of artist and the design, the first of its kind. Today it represents one of the most powerful memorials in our history. To register, Visit worcesterlibrary.org and click on ‘Events,’ or by calling Adult Program Manager Elena Coelho at 443-783-6164.

Oct. 12: AARP Meeting

Ocean City AARP Chapter 1917 will meet at 10 a.m. in the Ocean City Senior Center located on 41st Street and Coastal Highway (behind the Dough Roller restaurant). Please arrive early at 9:30 for a social half-hour and refreshments. Our guest speaker will be provided by Tidal Health. New members are welcome. Call Bob McCluskey at 410-250-0980 with questions.

Oct. 15: Fried Chicken Dinner

New Hope United Methodist Church in Willards will host from 11 a.m.-until. Cost is $15 per adult and carryout available. 410-543-8244.

Oct. 20: Furnace Town Tour, Lunch

The Ocean City 50-Plus Center is planning a trip to Furnace Town in Snow Hill and lunch at Blacksmith Gastropub. Call 410-289-0824 for information.

Oct. 20: Farm-To-Library Event

The Friends of the Ocean Pines Library will present as part of the organization’s semi-annual membership meeting. Local farmers will share their stories. This event is open to the public and refreshments will be served. The membership meeting begins at 10 a.m., followed by the Farm-To-Library event at 11 a.m. The general public is welcome and there is no charge. Guest speakers will be Matthew Harhai, Goat Plum Tree Farm, Berlin; Nancie Corbett, Bluebird Farms, Berlin; and Carol Cross, Cross Farms, Berlin.

Oct. 22: Chicken, Dumplings

Calvary United Methodist Church, 8607 Ironshire Station Road, will host Pre-Homecoming Chicken n Dumplings Dinners “to go” sale. Starting 10:30 a.m. until sold out. Platters are $12 and comes with two sides and roll. Sides include macaroni and cheese, greens, potato salad and string beans. Drinks and dessert table items available for sale.

Oct. 22: Blood Drive Event

Bikers Without Borders Foundation along with the Blood Bank of Delmarva are hosting a blood drive and hope that you will give the gift of life at the Dagsboro Donation Center, 32442 Royal Blvd., Dagsboro Del. 19939 from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Registration requested prior to event 888-825-6638. Food available on site for purchase, vendors and DJ. Bikerswithoutbordersfoundation@gmail.com.

October 22: Furnace Town Halloween

From 4-8 p.m., Halloween in the Forest at Furnace Town Historic Site, 3816 Old Furnace Rd., Snow Hill. Spooktacular games, music and trick-or-treating. Cost is $5/person. www.furnacetown.org.

Oct. 22: Knupp Event

The Ocean Pines community is coming together to honor Gavin Knupp by renaming the skate park. Gavin was passionate about skateboarding along with many more outdoor activities. He loved encouraging others to #doitfortheskateedit. Event at the Sinepuxent Brewing Co. is for the first ever benefit in honor of Gavin Knupp. Good, beverages, giveaways, 50/50 raffles, silent auction items and more.

Nov. 9: AARP Meeting

Ocean City AARP Chapter 1917 will meet at 10 a.m. in the Ocean City Senior Center located on 41st Street. Please arrive early at 9:30 for a social half-hour and refreshments. Guest speaker will be from the Sierra Club. New members are welcome. Call Bob McCluskey at 410-250-0980 with questions.