Things I Like – September 30, 2022

by

Teens who like volunteering

Overcoming adversity stories

Trusting first impressions

Untra Solar Group Advertorial

Seeing a foal during an Assateague visit

Cool morning, warm afternoons

A pile of big leaves

A road trip with little traffic

The last piece of a difficult puzzle

Pulling off a big surprise

Iced tea and lemonade mixed together

A rare weekend nap

About The Author: Steven Green

Alternative Text

The writer has been with The Dispatch in various capacities since 1995, including serving as editor and publisher since 2004. His previous titles were managing editor, staff writer, sports editor, sales account manager and copy editor. Growing up in Salisbury before moving to Berlin, Green graduated from Worcester Preparatory School in 1993 and graduated from Loyola University Baltimore in 1997 with degrees in Communications (journalism concentration) and Political Science.