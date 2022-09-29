BERLIN- Stephen Decatur’s boys’ varsity soccer team beat Wicomico, 6-1, at home on Monday to improve to 5-1 on the season.

The Seahawks got out to an early lead on Wicomico and cruised to the 6-1 win. The win on Monday followed a 6-0 rout of county rival Snow Hill on the road last Thursday. Decatur has now won five games, four of which have been shutouts. The Seahawks’ only loss on the season came against Kent Island, 4-1, last week on the road. Decatur hits the road for a game against Mardela next Tuesday.