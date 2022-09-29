Seahawks Route Wicomico, Improve to 5-1

by

BERLIN- Stephen Decatur’s boys’ varsity soccer team beat Wicomico, 6-1, at home on Monday to improve to 5-1 on the season.

The Seahawks got out to an early lead on Wicomico and cruised to the 6-1 win. The win on Monday followed a 6-0 rout of county rival Snow Hill on the road last Thursday. Decatur has now won five games, four of which have been shutouts. The Seahawks’ only loss on the season came against Kent Island, 4-1, last week on the road. Decatur hits the road for a game against Mardela next Tuesday.

About The Author: Shawn Soper

Alternative Text

Shawn Soper has been with The Dispatch since 2000. He began as a staff writer covering various local government beats and general stories. His current positions include managing editor and sports editor. Growing up in Baltimore before moving to Ocean City full time three decades ago, Soper graduated from Loch Raven High School in 1981 and from Towson University in 1985 with degrees in mass communications with a journalism concentration and history.