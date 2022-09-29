Decatur running back Caden Shockley breaks through a hole in a come-from-behind 13-12 win by the Seahawks over Bayside South rival Wicomico last week. Photo by Bayside Sports-Vince Risser

BERLIN- Decatur’s varsity football team scored a big come-from-behind win over Bayside South rival Wicomico last week on the road to improve to 3-1 on the season.

The Seahawks trailed 6-0 after one quarter and 12-0 at the half before mounting their comeback. Decatur scored a touchdown in the third quarter to cut the lead to 12-7, and then added another late score in the fourth to pull ahead, 13-12. The Decatur defense bent but didn’t break for most of the game. Wicomico had 331 total yards on the game, including 217 on the ground, while Decatur had 187 total yards. The defense was stout when it mattered, holding Wicomico scoreless in the second half.

Quarterback Brycen Coleman completed 12 of 22 for 120 yards and a touchdown, and also ran in a 67-yard touchdown. Luke Mergott caught a 15-yard touchdown pass, while Gavin Solito caught seven passes for 44 yards. David Chandler also had one catch for 44 yards.