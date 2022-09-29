Shirley Ann Ferrante

OCEAN CITY — Shirley Ann Ferrante, 87, of Ocean City, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022.

Born in Crisfield, she was the daughter of the late Walter Jones and Anna (Hoffman) Beauchamp.

She grew up in Manokin, Maryland and graduated from Washington High School. She attended Goldey-Beacom College and held many jobs in Ocean City over the years.

Shirley enjoyed birdwatching, planting flowers, gardening, cooking, listening to music, and spending time with her family and cherished cats.

She is survived by her three sons, Eric Ferrante, Gregory Ferrante (wife Katie) and Todd Ferrante (wife Jill); granddaughters Kerry Ferrante, Maggie Ferrante and Sophia Ferrante; grandsons Michael Ferrante and Jack Ferrante; her brother Woody Beauchamp; nieces Gale Tiso and Tracy Pollitt; nephew Gary Catlin; and several great-nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Betty Catlin.

A celebration of life will be held at a late date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Worcester County Humane Society at www.worcestercountyhumanesociety.org/donate or to P.O. Box 48 Berlin, Md. 21811, or to Coastal Hospice, www.coastalhospice.org/make-a-donation/ or Coastal Hospice Stansell House 1500 Ocean Pkwy, Ocean Pines, Md. 21811.

Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, 501 Snow Hill Road, Salisbury, Md. 21804. Please visit www.hollowayfh.com to express condolences to the family.

X

Anna E. Sapia

OCEAN CITY — Anna E. “Betty” Sapia (nee Wrighton) died peacefully on Sept. 22, 2022.

Surfin’ Betty, as she was affectionately known, was a grande dame of Ocean City, where she, along with her late

husband James were restauranteurs for more than five decades. That legacy lives on with her son Vince who still runs the family restaurant, DaVinci’s.

Betty was born and raised in Baltimore. She and her parents would eat weekly at the Neapolitan on Fawn Street which was owned by the Sapias. In 1953, she and James Sapia were married. Over a span of 40 years together, they raised three sons, owned and operated the Monticello Hotel, the Surf Inn, the House of Pasta, the Ocean View, DaVinci’s and of course Surfin’ Betty’s that was on 17th Street. Their son, Ralph, said, “What made them successful in the tough hospitality business was their love of feeding people. Oh and eating.” Betty loved the activity of a busy restaurant and when things would get chaotic, huff “and people think this is glamorous.”

Betty lived and worked for Christmas. Her son James said, “Mom would start baking cookies in early November and by the middle of December she would have made literally over a thousand cookies.” You could be assured if you knew Betty, or one of her boys, you would be getting a cookie tray.

She never hesitated to add a little something special to others’ lives, whether it was making sure a neighbor has Christmas gifts and Easter Baskets or baking cakes to bring into the restaurants for everyone to enjoy. Jamie said, “She knew hard times and recognized when others were going through it.” Betty made everything special for her family, her friends and her guests for whom she was so grateful.

She had a great sense of wit, she loved jokes and the occasional scandalous celebrity story.

She was a larger-than-life character, and certainly made an impression on anyone she met. “Heaven has a hellcat on its hands, and let’s be honest, probably some leopard print,” said her granddaughter Jamie.

She is survived by her sons, James and his wife Louanne of Ft. Myers Fla., Ralph his wife Alyssa of Baltimore and Vince of Ocean City, and five grandchildren, Jamie, James, III, Madeline, Harrison and Sydni.

X

Vickers Cooper Barrett

OCEAN CITY — Vickers Cooper Barrett, 74, of Ocean City, died Sept. 21 at the Johns Hopkins Hospital after a valiant battle with acute myeloid leukemia.

Vicki, as she was known, was born in Wilmington DE, the daughter of R. Mark Cooper and Wanda Vickers Cooper. She was raised in Kennett Square PA, graduating from Tatnall School, Wilmington. Vicki attended Pine Manor Junior College (now Pine Manor Institute for Student Success of Boston College) in Brookline MA. She received a bachelors degree from the University of Colorado, Boulder.

From 1969 to 1991, Vicki served on the faculty and administration of Meadowbrook School, Weston MA, teaching art in the elementary grades. She later served as the school’s director of development. In 1991 she became director of the Young at Arts program at the Wang Center for the Performing Arts (now the Boch Center) in Boston.

In 1999 Vicki and her husband, Charles A. Barrett, whom she married in 1972, relocated to Ocean City MD where, until last year, they owned and operated the Inn on the Ocean, the resort’s only ocean front bed and breakfast. Vicki was president of the Maryland Bed and Breakfast Association. Nothing New Under the Sun, a cookbook containing many of the recipes she developed and served in the inn and at catered events, was published in 2006.

Renowned and respected for her energy, generosity and gracious hospitality, Vicki received the Ocean City Chamber of Commerce’s Citizen of the Year award in 2012 for her extensive volunteer efforts promoting tourism and business development in the town. She served on the Public Art Committee of the Ocean City Downtown Development Corporation and chaired the Boardwalk Development Committee of the OCDC. Active in the Downtown Development Association, she co-chaired creating a scavenger hunt for children visiting Ocean City. She also co-chaired the Ocean City Beach Birds, a much-replicated public art project which placed 82 fiberglass bird sculptures in Worcester, Wicomico and Somerset counties.

A supporter of creative education, Vicki developed an elementary school curriculum for use at the Teackle Mansion, an historic house museum in Princess Anne MD and served its owner, the Somerset County Historical Society, as a board member and volunteer docent at the museum. She also organized professional development sessions for county teachers sponsored by the society in conjunction with the Maryland Historical Society. Vicki’s leadership inspired the creation of the Julia C. Ford Endowment Fund by the Friends of Teackle Mansion honoring a colleague and fellow teacher to be used for educational programming at the mansion. She led several other volunteer arts and preservation efforts in Somerset County.

Vicki is survived by her husband and cousins Martha Perry of Jacksonville FL and Helena Perry of Baltimore.

Funeral services will be held October 7 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 30513 Washington Street, Princess Anne, with internment in the church’s cemetery adjacent to Manokin Presbyterian Church, 11890 Somerset Avenue, Princess Anne. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be directed to the Friends of Teackle Mansion Julia Ford Endowment c/o Community Foundation of the Eastern Shore, 134 Belmont Avenue, Suite 401, Salisbury MD 21804.

Arrangements are in the care of Hinman Funeral Home, P.A. of Princess Anne, MD. To express condolences to the family, visit www.hinmanfuneralhome.com

X

William John Burke

BERLIN — William John Burke “Bill”, age 83 passed away on September 24, 2022, at Atlantic General Hospital.

A native of Ireland, Bill came to the United States in 1963 after graduating from St. Patrick’s College, Carlow. He moved to the Eastern Shore in the early 1980’s after spending 17 years in Arizona as a Catholic Priest. He became marketing director for Taylor Bank where he was also involved in debit card programs and in the bank’s advertising. He remained with the bank for 24 years.

Bill was a member of Holy Savior Catholic Church where he was a lector and member of the choir. He was past president of the Ocean City Lions Club where he was named a Melvin Jones Fellow and a Life Member. He was also past president of Diakonia, the Berlin Chamber of Commerce and the Berlin Heritage Foundation. He worked through local non-profits to provide storage buildings for three homes Habitat for Humanity built in Berlin. He was a member of the Delmarva Irish-American Club and the A.O.H. He was named Berlin’s Citizen of the Year for 2007. He also volunteered at the Berlin Visitor’s Center and was on the town’s Ethics Commission.

Bill loved to walk and ride his bike in the early morning on the Boardwalk. One of the joys of his life was to watch the sun rise over the horizon. Several times a week he spent time having spirited discussions with friends over coffee. Believing laughter is good for the soul he often found humor in unlikely situations.

Bill was a strong believer in community. He believed that each person has a contribution to make so they can leave the community better than they found it. He tried to live his life in accordance with the teachings of Jesus “Come to me all who labor and are burdened, and I will give you rest.” He believed that each of us has the capacity to be a bridge over troubled waters – we can reach out and help others carry their burdens.

He was the son of the late Richard and Bridget Burke. He is survived by the love of his life, Donna; stepson Richard Lawrence (Nikia); and five step-grandchildren. He is also survived by one sister and one brother who live in Ireland. He was predeceased by four brothers and two sisters.

A Mass of Christian Burial was held on September 30, 2022 at Holy Savior Catholic Church at 1 p.m. Friends may call one hour prior to Mass.

In lieu of flowers a donation in his memory may be made to St. Vincent de Paul Pantry at Holy Savior Catholic Church, 1705 Philadelphia Ave., Ocean City, Md. 21842 or to the charity of your choice.

Arrangements are in the care of the Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin.

X

John Simpson League V

ANNAPOLIS — John Simpson League V, 51, of Annapolis, passed peacefully on Monday, Sept. 19, 2022.

John was born in Baltimore on July 23, 1971, to John S. League IV and Kathleen Winkel League. He is survived by his sister, Jennifer League Young and her husband Edward; half-sister Beth League Henry; and his nephews, Logan and Cameron Young who consider him to be a legend. John is also survived by his loving girlfriend, Dayna Ryan. A connector by nature, John will forever be the core of an expansive network of lifelong friends.

John attended St. Ursula Catholic School prior to graduating from Calvert Hall College High School in 1989. He earned a bachelor’s degree from the Robert H. Smith School of Business at the University of Maryland, College Park in 1993. John co-owned and operated Environmental Landcare, serving the Annapolis area for over 25 years.

John always gave everyone and everything his best. Whether surfing, skiing, hunting, fishing or flying, he continuously sought the most “proper” adventure. No detail was insignificant, which any friend can attest to when it came to John’s knack for storytelling.

John’s positive outlook on life was as contagious as his smile. No obstacle prevented him from living life to the fullest, while helping others do the same. As a contributing member of the Annapolitan club, and many other local organizations, John loved to spend time connecting with his community.

Services were held. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the John Hopkins Colorectal Cancer Center of Excellence. https://secure.jhu.edu/form/ColorectalCancerResearchCenterofExcellence

An online guest book is available at www.johnmtaylorfuneralhome.com

X

Floyd Randolph Evans III

SEVERNA PARK — Floyd Randolph Evans III passed away peacefully on Sept. 15, 2022.

Randy was the son of Floyd Randolph Evans Jr. and Jeanette Evans of Severna Park.

Randy was a life-long resident of Severna Park having been raised at Cedar Point in Linstead on the Severn. In his youth, he enjoyed water sports, outdoor adventure, hunting and fishing. He was an accomplished athlete in high school track and field establishing several Maryland State records.

After attending Salisbury University, Randy began working for the Maryland Department of Transportation. His career spanned 40 years as a Highway Utility Engineer. His work helped to build what is today Maryland’s highway system in the Baltimore-Washington corridor.

In 1983, Randy met and married Karen Marie Jacobson, the greatest joy in his life. Randy and Karen shared a wonderful life together on the Magothy River for 40 years. They enjoyed traveling, attending concerts, gardening, and photography. In 1998, Karen and Randy built a second home on the water near Ocean City.

Randy was an expert hunter, masterful fisherman and skilled boat captain. Randy knew all of the trees and animals of the forest and marine life of the Chesapeake Bay and the Atlantic Ocean. As a teenager, he began surfing, which became a lifelong passion. On his many adventures, he surfed the East Coast, Caribbean, California and Hawaii.

Randy lived a full and productive life. He was blessed with family, friends, his life’s work, and a long and happy marriage. He was a friend to all and will be greatly missed.

He is survived by his sister, Margaret Sullivan, his nephew, Christopher Sullivan, his niece, Kelly Litz, and brother-in-law, Peter Jacobson. Randy was predeceased by his parents and his wife Karen.

Friends and family are thankful for Gail W. Tinker for providing palliative care. Donations can be made in his name to the American Cancer Society.

X

Ruth Martha Yahde

SELBYVILLE — Ruth Martha Yahde, age 99, of Selbyville and formerly of Ocean City, died Monday, Sept. 26, 2022 at Brandywine Assisted Living of Fenwick Island in Selbyville.

She was born in Baltimore and was the daughter of the late Bernard and Ulia Weiss.

She was a member of the Ladies of the Elks in Ocean City and the Red Hat Society. Throughout her life, Ruth loved dining, dancing, and socializing with her friends and family. She also was a caregiver to many. Ruth enjoyed traveling and exploring new places and as a snowbird she had a second home in Fort Meyers, FL.

She was preceded in death by the love of her life and husband, John W. Yahde and her dog RJ.

A funeral service will be held at 11am on Monday, Oct. 3 at Bishop-Hastings Funeral Home in Selbyville. Friends may call an hour before the service. Burial will be in Oak Lawn Cemetery in Baltimore on Tuesday, Oct. 4 at 11 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the Worcester County Humane Society, P.O. Box 48, Berlin, Md. 21811.

Condolences may be sent by visiting www.bishophastingsfh.com.