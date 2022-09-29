Mallards Suffer First Loss to Cape Henlopen

BERLIN- Worcester Prep’s boys’ varsity soccer team suffered its first loss of the season last weekend, falling to Cape Henlopen, 5-1, in a tough non-conference game.

The Vikings led 2-0 at the half and added three more in the second half to cruise to the 5-1 win. Worcester scored its lone tally in the second half, but the damage was done and Cape Henlopen pulled away.

With the loss, Worcester’s record now stands at 3-1-1. The Mallards started the season with an 8-1 win over Salisbury School, followed by a 1-1 tie with Gunston. Worcester then won two in a row, including a 4-1 win over Delmarva Christian and a 6-0 shutout of Salisbury Christian before the loss the Cape last week.

Shawn Soper has been with The Dispatch since 2000. He began as a staff writer covering various local government beats and general stories. His current positions include managing editor and sports editor. Growing up in Baltimore before moving to Ocean City full time three decades ago, Soper graduated from Loch Raven High School in 1981 and from Towson University in 1985 with degrees in mass communications with a journalism concentration and history.