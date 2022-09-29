BERLIN- Worcester Prep’s boys’ varsity soccer team suffered its first loss of the season last weekend, falling to Cape Henlopen, 5-1, in a tough non-conference game.

The Vikings led 2-0 at the half and added three more in the second half to cruise to the 5-1 win. Worcester scored its lone tally in the second half, but the damage was done and Cape Henlopen pulled away.

With the loss, Worcester’s record now stands at 3-1-1. The Mallards started the season with an 8-1 win over Salisbury School, followed by a 1-1 tie with Gunston. Worcester then won two in a row, including a 4-1 win over Delmarva Christian and a 6-0 shutout of Salisbury Christian before the loss the Cape last week.