BERLIN- Stephen Decatur’s girls’ varsity soccer team blanked Snow Hill, 4-0, on the road on Monday to run their win streak to three games.

With the win on Monday, the Seahawks ran their win streak to three games and their overall record on the season to 5-1. During the streak, the Seahawks have shut out each of their opponents, including a 3-0 over Kent Island and a 4-0 win over Mardela.

On the season, the Decatur girls have outscored their opponents by a combined 31-3 with two of those goals coming in a 2-1 loss to Bennett, their only blemish on the season.