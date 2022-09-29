The surgery team at Atlantic General Hospital receives training on the Mako SmartRobotics system prior to launch of the new service. Submitted Photo

BERLIN – Atlantic General Hospital became the first hospital on the Eastern Shore this month to offer Mako SmartRobotics™ to patients undergoing joint replacement.

This advancement in joint replacement surgery, which received FDA approval in 2015, has transformed the way total knee and hip replacements are performed.

Robotic-arm assisted surgery is a newer approach to joint replacement that offers the potential for a higher level of patient-specific implant alignment and positioning. The technology allows surgeons to create a patient-specific 3D plan and perform joint replacement using a surgeon-controlled robotic arm that helps execute the procedure with a high degree of accuracy.

Demands for total knee replacements in the United States are expected to increase 189% by 2030, yet studies have shown that approximately 20% of patients are dissatisfied after conventional surgery. Mako Total Knee combines Stryker’s advanced robotic technology with its clinically successful Triathlon Total Knee System, which enables surgeons to have a more predictable surgical experience with increased precision and accuracy.

The Mako system better addresses the increasing need for hip replacement in the community’s active aging population as well. During surgery, the surgeon guides the robotic arm to prepare the hip socket and position the implant according to the predetermined surgical plan. In a controlled matched-paired study to measure pelvic bone tissue removal, results suggested greater bone preservation for Mako Total Hip compared to manual surgery.

“With Mako SmartRobotics, I know more about my patients than ever before, and I’m able to cut the bone more precisely. For some patients, this can mean less soft tissue damage; for others, greater bone preservation.” said Sean Hooker, M.D., medical director for orthopedics at AGH. “Mako’s 3D CT allows me to create a personalized plan based on each patient’s unique anatomy all before entering the operating room. During surgery, I can validate that plan and make any necessary adjustments while guiding the robotic arm to execute that plan. It’s exciting to be able to offer this transformative technology across the joint replacement service line to perform both partial and total knee replacements and total hip replacements.”

Bonnie Shope, director of surgical services at AGH, added, “We are proud to be the first hospital in the area to offer this highly advanced robotic technology. This addition to our orthopedic service line further demonstrates our commitment to provide the community with outstanding healthcare.”