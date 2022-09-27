Christopher Dale Miller Jr.

SNOW HILL – An Ocean City man, convicted of armed robbery and other charges for his role in a bank hold-up in 2020, was sentenced this month to 20 years in prison.

In a hearing held Sept. 8, Worcester County Circuit Court Judge Beau Oglesby sentenced Christopher Dale Miller, Jr., 38, of Ocean City, to 20 years in prison, with 406 days credited as time served, for his involvement in a West Ocean City bank robbery that occurred in 2020 and ordered him to pay $5,190 in restitution to Calvin B. Taylor Bank.

On Oct. 27, 2020, Worcester County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the Calvin B. Taylor Bank on Golf Course Road in West Ocean City for a reported bank robbery in progress.

After the scene was secured with assistance from the Maryland State Police and Ocean City Police Department, the case was assigned to the Worcester County Bureau of Investigation.

The investigation revealed that a male suspect, later identified as Miller, had entered the lobby and handed the bank teller a handwritten note on a plain white envelope that stated, “I have a gun put 7K in the envelope no marked bills.” The suspect then whispered to the teller, “time’s ticking.”

The suspect fled before police arrived. However, investigators were able to collect evidence, including surveillance video of the suspect and DNA evidence, and in March 2021 were able to match the DNA recovered at the scene to Miller.

Miller was found guilty of armed robbery and other related charges by a Worcester County jury following a trial held on April 12 of this year.

This month, Miller was sentenced to serve 20 years in the Division of Corrections, with 406 days credited as time served.

Worcester County State’s Attorney Kris Heiser thanked the Worcester County Bureau of Investigation for their tireless investigation, and commended Assistant State’s Attorney Paul Haskell, who prosecuted the case.