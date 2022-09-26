Pictured is a graphic from the Town of Ocean City on transportation plans for Oceans Calling festival. Submitted Image

OCEAN CITY — Despite potential inclement weather on at least two days of the inaugural Oceans Calling three-music festival slated for this weekend, organizers said this week the event is rain or shine and any decisions will be made based on conditions on each day of the event.

The inaugural Oceans Calling three-day music festival featuring several nationally-known and popular acts is set to begin this Friday in and around the Inlet and the fishing pier. The concerts will go on each day and all day, culminating with the major acts, including Dave Matthews, the Lumineers, Alanis Morrisette and Maryland’s own O.A.R. for example.

The event is expected to draw 40,000 ticket holders to the resort over the weekend, and the town has already prepared for logistic challenges for getting the tens of thousands of festival enthusiast in and out of the venue. A new wrinkle that has arisen in recent days is a less than stellar weather forecast over the weekend.

The latest forecast predicts overcast skies and cool temperatures on Friday, but rain is expected at different times on Saturday and Sunday. According to the forecast, the chance of rain is 80% on Saturday and 60% on Sunday. Of course, that forecast is five days out from the event and will likely change in the days leading up to the festival, one way or the other.

The threat of inclement weather this week has ticket holders concerned about possible cancellations of at least some of the acts if the forecast holds and the weather does not fully cooperate. Reached for comment on Monday, Oceans Calling officials said the event from the beginning has always been billed as a rain or shine festival and that hasn’t changed, although the promoters are keeping an eye on the forecast.

“We’re about to post an update that the festival is rain or shine,” the message reads. “We’re monitoring the weather and the festival is still planning on happening. If there are any updates, they will be made on social media and to our email or text list.”

The Oceans Calling response suggests any weather-related decisions will likely be made on each day of the event.

“We likely won’t make any calls until the day of each day,” the message reads. “There are many factors involved — more than just rain and lightning.”