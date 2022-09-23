The intersection of Route 113 and South Main Street in Berlin is pictured. Photo by Charlene Sharpe

BERLIN– Installation of a stoplight at the intersection of Route 113 and South Main Street is expected to begin next month.

Sen. Mary Beth Carozza confirmed Friday that Maryland State Highway Administration (SHA) crews were expected to being installation of a traffic signal at the South MainStreet (Route 818) and Route 113 intersection next month.

“Work will begin in October and weather permitting they plan to have the signal operational by December,” Carozza said.

Local officials have been vocal in their efforts to see safety improvements at the intersection of Route 113 and South Main Street since a fatal traffic accident there claimed the life of a local man in 2020. In the wake of his death, numerous residents and elected officials reached out to SHA to advocate for safety improvements.

Carozza said Friday that during a visit to Wicomico County this week, she’d spoken to SHA officials and they’d confirmed that a traffic signal would be added to the busy intersection. She credited local elected officials for pushing for changes.

“This just goes to show how community involvement from the very beginning makes a real impact on safety decisions,” she said.

Municipal officials are also thrilled to see the project happening. Councilman Jack Orris, whose district encompasses the intersection, said seeing a traffic signal there was one of his goals when he was elected.

“I am beyond excited for this safety enhancement at that intersection and am proud, after much time and talk, we are finally able to get things in motion,” Orris said.