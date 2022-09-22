Worcester Prep Golf Team Wins 3rd Straight

by

BERLIN- Worcester Prep’s varsity golf team won a quad meet last week at Prospect Bay for their third straight match win.

The Mallards shot a low 154 as a team to beat three other Eastern Shore Independent Athletic Conference schools in the match. Vanesska Hall was the medalist for Worcester with a low 36, while Mike DePalma shot 37, Aleksey Klimins shot 40 and Frank Miller shot 41.

About The Author: Shawn Soper

Alternative Text

Shawn Soper has been with The Dispatch since 2000. He began as a staff writer covering various local government beats and general stories. His current positions include managing editor and sports editor. Growing up in Baltimore before moving to Ocean City full time three decades ago, Soper graduated from Loch Raven High School in 1981 and from Towson University in 1985 with degrees in mass communications with a journalism concentration and history.