Commissioners OK Herring Creek Property Rezoning SNOW HILL – The Worcester County Commissioners approved a request to rezone property on Herring Creek despite concerns from neighbors. Following a public hearing Tuesday, the commissioners voted 6-1 to rezone 2.25 acres on Route 50 at Herring Creek. The rezoning is expected to allow Blue Water Development to pursue construction of a new office…

Berlin Fiddlers Convention Returns Sept. 23-25 BERLIN – The stage is set for the return of the Berlin Fiddlers Convention this weekend. A variety of bluegrass acts will perform downtown this weekend at the 30th annual Berlin Fiddlers Convention, presented by the Berlin Chamber of Commerce. Held Sept. 23-25, the festival will feature live music, vendors, local crafts and more. "This…

Council Conveys Right-Of-Way To Margaritaville Developer OCEAN CITY – A key next step in the development of the potential Margaritaville project downtown was taken this week with approval of an ordinance on second reading that will abandon a section of right-of-way along Baltimore Avenue to the developer, the first of what will likely be several similar ordinances. A major renovation of…