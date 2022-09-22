Decatur quarterback Brycen Coleman delivers a pass in the Seahawks’ 31-14 loss to Kent Island last weekend, the team’s first loss on the young season. Photo courtesy J.P Cathell Photography

BERLIN- Stephen Decatur’s varsity football team suffered its first loss on the young season last week, falling to Kent Island, 31-14, on the road.

Decatur played the Buccaneers close for a while and trailed just 7-6 at the end of the first quarter, but Kent Island scored 22 unanswered points and took a 28-6 lead into halftime. The Seahawks added a touchdown in the third quarter, but the damage had been done and Kent Island cruised to the 31-14 win.

Quarterback Brycen Coleman completed 16 of 26 against Kent Island for 173 yards and one touchdown. He also ran 11 times for 27 yards. Luke Mergott caught four passes for 55 yards and a touchdown, while Ethan Bradshaw had three catches for 48 yards.