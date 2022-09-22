Seahawks Suffer First Loss to Kent Island

Decatur quarterback Brycen Coleman delivers a pass in the Seahawks’ 31-14 loss to Kent Island last weekend, the team’s first loss on the young season. Photo courtesy J.P Cathell Photography

BERLIN- Stephen Decatur’s varsity football team suffered its first loss on the young season last week, falling to Kent Island, 31-14, on the road.

Decatur played the Buccaneers close for a while and trailed just 7-6 at the end of the first quarter, but Kent Island scored 22 unanswered points and took a 28-6 lead into halftime. The Seahawks added a touchdown in the third quarter, but the damage had been done and Kent Island cruised to the 31-14 win.

Quarterback Brycen Coleman completed 16 of 26 against Kent Island for 173 yards and one touchdown. He also ran 11 times for 27 yards. Luke Mergott caught four passes for 55 yards and a touchdown, while Ethan Bradshaw had three catches for 48 yards.

About The Author: Shawn Soper

Shawn Soper has been with The Dispatch since 2000. He began as a staff writer covering various local government beats and general stories. His current positions include managing editor and sports editor. Growing up in Baltimore before moving to Ocean City full time three decades ago, Soper graduated from Loch Raven High School in 1981 and from Towson University in 1985 with degrees in mass communications with a journalism concentration and history.