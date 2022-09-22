OCEAN CITY – A series of workshops on proposed bike path improvements will be held in October.

In last week’s meeting of the Ocean City Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committee, City Engineer Paul Mauser, committee president, presented members with an update on the town’s bike strategic plan.

As the town considers possible bike path improvements along 94th and 146th streets, Mauser said officials will gather public comments and suggestions at two public hearings scheduled for next month.

“The idea is to have three options displayed for each corridor …,” he told committee members this week. “We are trying to avoid having a stand-up presentation.”

Earlier this year, the town hired Toole Design Group, a national consultant, to develop a strategic plan that will be used to expand Ocean City’s bicycle network.

In recent years, the resort has embarked on a multi-phased initiative to install a continuous bike path from one end of town to another without using Coastal Highway. With the help of a strategic plan, officials say the town will have designs and cost estimates for several proposed biking corridors, including Coastal Highway, 94th Street, 146th Street and town alleys from 27th to 94th streets.

As part of its strategic planning process, Mauser and Toole Design came before the council in February to present options for three significant bike path projects – one at 94th Street, one at 146th Street and another along the town alleyways from 27th to 94th streets.

After considerable debate, however, the Mayor and Council agreed to throw out plans for utilizing the town alleyways after it was learned the proposed bike path called for the elimination of 125 parking spaces.

Instead, the council recommended having a workshop to discuss potential design options for improved biking paths along 94th and 146th streets.

“The plan was to invite all of Little Salisbury, including 94th, Mooring, Salt Spray, Dory and those feeder roads that have to utilize the 94th Street corridor …,” he said last week. “At Caine Woods, we’re looking at 141st Street and north.”

Mauser told committee members that the town has scheduled a workshop for Wednesday, Oct. 19, from 5-7:30 p.m. in city hall.

But with 1,500 addresses in the Little Salisbury neighborhood and 2,000 addresses in the Caine Woods development, officials suggested holding two workshops.

“Given the number of people, you may want to split it up into two different workshops,” said City Manager Terry McGean, “one for 94th Street and one for Caine Woods.”

After further discussion, officials agreed to hold a second workshop on Oct. 26, with a time and location to be announced.

“I’ll decide on the order, which one will go first,” Mauser said.