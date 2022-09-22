BERLIN- Worcester Prep’s girls’ varsity soccer team has had an up and down start to the season, including a 3-3 tie with Salisbury Christian on the road on Monday.

After an opening season loss, the Mallards beat Gunston last week, 5-1, scoring all of their goals in the first half.

On Monday, the Worcester girls traveled to Salisbury Christian and played to a 3-3 tie in a unique game. Worcester scored each of its goals in the first half and led 3-3 at the break. Salisbury Christian then scored three unanswered goals in the second half and the game ended in a tie.