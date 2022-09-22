Mallards Tie Salisbury Christian, Record Now 2-1-1

by

BERLIN- Worcester Prep’s girls’ varsity soccer team has had an up and down start to the season, including a 3-3 tie with Salisbury Christian on the road on Monday.

After an opening season loss, the Mallards beat Gunston last week, 5-1, scoring all of their goals in the first half.

On Monday, the Worcester girls traveled to Salisbury Christian and played to a 3-3 tie in a unique game. Worcester scored each of its goals in the first half and led 3-3 at the break. Salisbury Christian then scored three unanswered goals in the second half and the game ended in a tie.

About The Author: Shawn Soper

Alternative Text

Shawn Soper has been with The Dispatch since 2000. He began as a staff writer covering various local government beats and general stories. His current positions include managing editor and sports editor. Growing up in Baltimore before moving to Ocean City full time three decades ago, Soper graduated from Loch Raven High School in 1981 and from Towson University in 1985 with degrees in mass communications with a journalism concentration and history.